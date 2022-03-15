The man accused of causing the March 6 death of Billy Moore is in jail on $75,000 bond.
Aaron Kennard Koomsa Jr., 37, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with first-degree manslaughter, records indicate.
Moore, 59, of Lawton, was found dead the shortly before 2:30 a.m. March 6 at 4224 SW Summit, according to police. Officers had been called to a conduct a welfare check for the man.
A neighbor had called police after Moore came to the door and asked for help. According to the probable cause affidavit, he fell into the apartment and a bloodied and beaten Koomsa was found on the floor next to his body.
During questioning, Koomsa said he’d walked home from a club and went to a store to buy some beer. He said Moore was yelling at the clerk and he offered him some of his beer for a cigarette in exchange, the affidavit states. He said Moore gave him a ride to his home on Summit. He offered inconsistent statements about what followed, according to investigators.
Koomsa said he told Moore to leave and they began fighting. According to the affidavit, there were inconsistencies about who had a knife but at some point, he said he had it, stabbed the man in the chest and they fell to the floor with Koomsa landing on top of Moore. He also said he stabbed Moore in the stomach with what he called a “stab and slice.”
The death was the seventh of the city’s eight this year, according to Constitution reporting. This total includes vehicular deaths resulting in felony charges.
Koomsa returns to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Story has been updated with information from the probable cause affidavit.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
