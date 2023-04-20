Even though Pugsly, Fester and Grandma aren’t pictured here, the whole Addams family will take the stage this weekend at MacArthur High School. McKinley Holder (Wednesday), falls in love with a “normal boy” named Lucas, (Elihu Norbury) to the dismay of Gomez (Autumn Mooney) and Morticia (Fynn Deuel).
The stage at MacArthur High School is getting spooky this week as its student cast brings to life “The Addams Family” musical.
Drama and stage production students have been practicing for weeks, anticipating today’s opening night of the family-friendly show. Even though drama teacher and show director Byron Phillips is new to MHS, he’s bringing years of experience to the table.
“I began acting on the Lawton Community Theatre stage in third grade, and I’ve been in over 74 different stage plays and musicals during my time in theater,” Phillips said. “I’m hoping to bring a near fully student-produced musical to the MacArthur stage.”
Anyone visiting the MHS auditorium in recent weeks has noticed the flurry of tech theater students building graveyards, Pugsley’s torture table, Grandma’s cart and more creepy and kooky things. Students fulfill the roles of actors, designers, sound and lighting technicians — even the stage manager, Fynn Deuel, has stepped into play the role of Morticia in addition to running rehearsals.
“I have a lot of work to do,” Deuel said. “On top of normal homework and chores, I have rehearsal until 5 everyday. Most days I stay until 5:30 to make sure everything is properly put away.”
Despite the efforts, the cast and crew are proud to produce the first musical at MacArthur in over six years. Phillips and Deuel said “The Addams Family” is a perfect way to include the community in their excitement.
“Audiences will enjoy the comedic take on a family dynamic that is both a bit macabre, comedic, and touching,” Phillips said, explaining this story develops after Wednesday Addams falls in love and asks her father to keep it a secret. “They’re just like your family; they fight, play, laugh, and love, except when it’s all over, not everyone may survive.”
“For one, the songs are really catchy,” Deuel said. “And the dynamic between characters is really strong, a lot of the cast has done work off stage to make sure their character relationships feel authentic ... Morticia and Gomez, they are one of media’s most iconic couples, and we are definitely doing a lot to do them justice.”
Phillips said he hopes audiences will recognize the immense talents of students at MHS and continue to expand performance options for the community to enjoy in the future.