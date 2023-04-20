'The Addams Family'

Even though Pugsly, Fester and Grandma aren’t pictured here, the whole Addams family will take the stage this weekend at MacArthur High School. McKinley Holder (Wednesday), falls in love with a “normal boy” named Lucas, (Elihu Norbury) to the dismay of Gomez (Autumn Mooney) and Morticia (Fynn Deuel).

 Photo courtesy Malinda Perez

The stage at MacArthur High School is getting spooky this week as its student cast brings to life “The Addams Family” musical.

Drama and stage production students have been practicing for weeks, anticipating today’s opening night of the family-friendly show. Even though drama teacher and show director Byron Phillips is new to MHS, he’s bringing years of experience to the table.

