The MacArthur High School Highlander Battalion has been named the 2022 Army JROTC State Champion Battalion.
The battalion competed April 16 in the OK Drill Teams State Championships against nine other teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines from all across the state of Oklahoma.
“CSM Batts and I are extremely proud of how hard the teams practiced and how well the teams performed,” said Maj. Craig Redfearn, the Senior Army Instructor for MHS JROTC. “The successes of our teams were a group effort. This school year’s teams have made history being the first at MacArthur High School to be called Army JROTC State Champions.”
Overall, the UnArmed Drill Team, commanded by cadet Capt. Gracie Kimbrell, won second place during the Inspection, Regulation and Exhibition Phases.
The Armed Color Guard Team, commanded by cadet Capt. Addy Rosado, won second place overall.
For Individual Exhibition Drill, Cadet Sgt. Justin Harrill won second place overall.
The Armed Drill Team commanded by cadet Capt. John Kennedy won third place during the Inspection Phase overall and the UnArmed Color Guard Team commanded by cadet Lt. Col. Jeslyn Hanza won third place overall.
Cadet Gracie Kimbrell received the Commander of Excellence Award.