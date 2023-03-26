MacArthur High School Art Department

MacArthur High School Art Club members and Art teacher Jacqueline Harmon accept a $500 award from Court Appointed Special Advocates representatives.

 Photo courtesy Jacqueline Harmon

The MacArthur High School Art department received a prize after being invited to participate in the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Southwest Oklahoma Blue Ribbon Buddy Campaign.

At the beginning of the spring semester, the MHS Art Department was invited by the CASA of Southwest Oklahoma to participate in the campaign. Every year they invite art programs from around the region to paint one or two of the “buddies”, which are wooden cutouts of children. Those “buddies” are sponsored by businesses or individuals and displayed to help raise awareness in April for Child Abuse Prevention month.

