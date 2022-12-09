Retired Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré will explore the connection between racial inequality and poverty during Cameron University‘s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, an event co-sponsored by Cameron Campus Ministries.

Honoré, the keynote speaker, will present “Ending the Cycle of Poverty and Racial Injustice” during a banquet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

