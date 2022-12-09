Honoré, the keynote speaker, will present “Ending the Cycle of Poverty and Racial Injustice” during a banquet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Banquet tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling Cameron Campus Ministries at 580-699-2004. Tickets for CU students are available for $26. The banquet will take place in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Parking is available on the east side of the building.
An American hero widely recognized for his unifying leadership in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Honoré looks across America and sees “a great nation, but not a perfect nation,” according to a press release. Honoré outlines the direct connection between poverty and racial injustice, speaking from the perspective of those who have never had a fair shake at social justice. He addresses the nation’s most pressing needs, ranging from early childhood education to breaking the infamous cradle-to-prison pipeline, according to a press release. Believing that America got to a point where everyone was comfortable with race relations, but then “moved on,” Honoré leaves audiences with solutions fueled by a sense of urgency, inspiring listeners not to kick race and diversity issues to the next generation.
Prior to the keynote address, Honoré will participate in a panel discussion at 2:30 p.m. in the Mary Lou and W. Carey Johnson Auditorium, located in Ross Hall. This event is open to the public at no charge.