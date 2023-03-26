Longtime Arts for All leader Bobbi Matchette has died.
Her death was announced Sunday afternoon on a group email from an Arts for All board member.
Matchette was executive director of Arts for All for 27 years, retiring late last year due to health problems.
In an interview with The Lawton Constitution earlier this year, Matchette said the arts had been a lifelong passion.
“I think the arts found me, rather than me finding the arts,” she said. “I was raised in a family that valued the arts: played music, sang, read books, talked about ideas. It was always part of my early life.”
Matchette said she was attracted to Arts for All and its support of others, but didn’t think about leading it. When the organization lost its executive director in 1994, board members turned their eyes toward Matchette.
“They actually asked me if I would be a candidate to interview for the job,” she said in the interview. “I said no. I didn’t feel I was qualified. It was a big job and I saw what the director before me did, and she was wonderful.”
Under Matchette’s leadership, Arts for All’s mission expanded. In the beginning, it was a united arts organization that did fundraising to support its member groups. Today, in addition to fundraising, members have formed an alliance, reaching across the table to support each other and work on projects together.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see that,” she said earlier this year. “The alliance gives us strength in our numbers.”