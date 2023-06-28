Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and best-selling author Sheryl WuDunn, the keynote speaker for the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, congratulates Benjamin Roberts, an Academic All-Stater from Lawton.
Lawton High School math teacher Heather Cipriano, right, congratulates Emily Spotts, an Academic All-Stater from Lawton, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet.
Courtesy photo
Lawton High School history teacher Kevan Reese, right, congratulates Leonardo Hermosillo, an Academic All-Stater from Lawton, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet.
Courtesy photo
Four local students were among 100 top high school seniors honored at the Oklahoma Foundation of Excellence Academic Awards Banquet.
Leonardo Hermosillo and Emily Spotts, both Lawton High School graduates, as well as Benjamin Roberts and Sophia Kerr, both from Elgin High School, received a $1,500 award and are Oklahoma 2023 All-Staters, according to a release.
Leonardo Hermosillo is an Advanced Placement Scholar and has received the National Hispanic Recognition Award, according to the foundation’s website. He also is active in the National Honor Society and Oklahoma Honor Society. He plans to study aerospace and mechanic engineering at Oklahoma State University.
A National Merit finalist, Emily Spotts placed third in the 17th Annual R. Darryl Fisher poetry contest and first place in the Lions Club speech contest at the district level. She also was president of the Math Club and captain of the academic team. Spotts intends to study mathematics education as major and computer science as minor at the University of Oklahoma, according to the foundation’s website.
Benjamin Roberts is a two-time All-American Mascot and has performed at the 2022 and 2023 Citrus Bowl Games. He is a four-time state qualifier in cross-country and track and initiated the Medicine Park Thanksgiving food drive, among many other activities. His goal is to major in medicine, the foundation’s website said.
Sophia Kerr has been a drum major for the Pride of Elgin Marching Band for two years and is the historian of the band council, according to the foundation’s website. She participated in concert band and jazz band as well the speech and debate team. She has been a Girl Scout for six years. Kerr wants to attend the University of Oklahoma, where she is the recipient of an Award of Excellence.
The average ACT scores of this year’s All-Staters was 33 on average, with six students scoring a perfect 36. The average GPA of this year’s All-Staters was 4.25.