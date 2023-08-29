To combat reading difficulties among young children in the Lawton community, Lawton Public Schools and several other entities are collaborating with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to give children age 5 and under a free book each month, regardless of the family’s income.

According to a release, Footsteps to Greatness, a non-profit organization in Lawton in memory of late retired Lt. Col. Eugene DeLoach, recently made a donation to Lawton Public School Foundation to implement the Imagination Library.

