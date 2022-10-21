Local authors to be at Farmers Market on Sunday Oct 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lawton Farmers Market, the Lawton Public Library and the Arts and Humanities Division will host the Books & Brew Author Festival to showcase local authors and their work.The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street.More than 10 authors with books in various genres and aimed at diverse audiences will be in attendance. These authors are lined up to promote and sell copies of their books.Coffee, baked goods, and food truck(s) will be available for purchase while browsing the literary selections.For more information, contact the Lawton Public Library at 580-581-3450 or Cindy Nocton at 580-678-9472. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists