Several members of Lawton and area AMBUCS chapters received awards at the recent national convention in Kentucky. From left are: Ronnie Eddins, Lawton Chapter; Jenny Clement-Shaw, Great Plains Chapter; Kristin Farmer, Mountain Metro Chapter; Carmela Davis, National AMBUCS President; Kathleen Martin and Jeff Martin (husband), Duncan AMBUCS Chapter.
Kathleen Martin, right, was named 2023 AMBUCS National Therapist of the Year recently. She is a member of the Great Plains AMBUCS. At left is her daughter, Caitlin Martin.
The Great Plains AMBUCS is celebrating the recognition of several chapter members at the National Conference in Louisville, Ky., last week.
Chapter Therapist Kathleen Martin was named the 2023 AMBUCS National Therapist of the Year. Martin is instrumental in making the Great Plains Chapter Amtryke Program a success but lends her expertise to other chapters as well.
“She is a therapist that loves to educate her patients, friends, family, and AMBUCS on physical therapy,” said Great Plains AMBUCS Sergeant at Arms Jenny Clement-Shaw. “Nothing is too big or too small for Kathleen to tackle.”
The Great Plains Chapter’s Kent Jester also took third place in the nation for Project Manager of the Year. Jester is primarily responsible for the Great Plains AMBUCS largest fundraiser, Bags for Cash, at the Apache Casino Hotel every March.
Overall, the Great Plains AMBUCS Chapter was named a Superior Chapter, ranked 13th out of 153 chapters across the nation. In the past year, the chapter presented 22 Amtrykes, built seven ramps, and contributed more than $4,000 in scholarships to physical therapy students.
Great Plains Regional Director Gordon Shaw also announced his bid for the National President during the conference. If elected, he will be sworn in as National President-Elect during the 2024 Conference in Reno, Nevada, and named president in 2025.
Great Plains AMBUCS is a non-profit charitable civic club based in Lawton. The club is a chapter of the national AMBUCS organization. AMBUCS mission is to improve mobility and independence in the lives of those with disabilities.