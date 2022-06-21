Oklahoma is facing a significant mental health crisis — and it requires an equally significant public response. Too many people experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis end up in emergency rooms, in jails, homeless, or worse, instead of getting the care they need.
In 2020, Congress passed bipartisan legislation to create 988, a new three-digit number to help quickly connect individuals experiencing a crisis to trained mental health professionals, and ideally, local crisis services when appropriate.
Starting July 16, 988 will be available nationwide for people to call or text during a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis. This is an important first step, but the work is far from finished. Calls will be answered by trained crisis counselors part of a national network, but additional services that make up a full system that is needed to respond to people in crisis who call or text 988 is not available in most communities. Where those additional crisis services are available, it’s often insufficient to meet the demand.
I am a mental health advocate and the Executive Director of NAMI Oklahoma and I urge us all — especially our policymakers — to learn more about 988 and how Oklahoma can continue to build a full system to help individuals experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis and their families. ReimagineCrisis.org is a great place to get started. 988 will be a valuable, life-saving tool, but we need an ongoing effort to ensure that people get the help they need — and that all of us deserve if we have a mental health crisis. The work is only just beginning.