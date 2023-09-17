The third installment of Let’s Talk About It, featuring “The Awakening”, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cameron University Library.

The theme for this series is “The Gilded Age,” a defining period in American history that occurred between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century. Mark Twain’s satirical novel, “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today,” published in the late 1800s, gave the era its namesake.