The third installment of Let’s Talk About It, featuring “The Awakening”, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cameron University Library.
The theme for this series is “The Gilded Age,” a defining period in American history that occurred between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century. Mark Twain’s satirical novel, “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today,” published in the late 1800s, gave the era its namesake.
Conducting this discussion is William Carney, Cameron University professor of the Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages. The series will continue every third Thursday of the month until November. Dr. Carney, a New Jersey native, came to Cameron in 2007 after USAF service and the award of a Ph.D. at Texas Tech University. Dr. Carney is the former Director of the Freshman Writing program and has published articles in writing pedagogy, English as a Second Language, and project-based learning. President of the Cameron chapter of the American Association of University Professors, he spends his free time following Major League Baseball and spoiling his grandchildren.
“The Awakening” is a novel by Kate Chopin, first published in 1899. It is set in New Orleans and the Southern Louisiana coast at the end of the 19th century, and centers on Edna Pontellier and her struggle to reconcile her increasingly unorthodox views on femininity and motherhood. “The Awakening” seen as a work of early feminism.
Other books featured in this series include, “The Souls of Black Folk”, and “The Call of the Wild”.
Copies of the books can be obtained from the Arts & Humanities Division Office, 801 NW Ferris, during office hours from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries, please call (580)-581- 3470 or visit www.swokarts.com for more information.