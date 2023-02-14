A new series of Let’s Talk About It kicks off at the Cameron University Library at 6 p.m. Thursday and will continue every third Thursday of the month until June.
The theme for this year’s discussion is The Cowboy Life, discussing Western American and Cowboy Culture. Participants of the last series decided on this contrasting focus to the previous series covering Native American Culture.
Cameron University Professor William Carney begins this series with “Cowboy Life”, edited by William W. Savage Jr.
“Cowboy Life” features accounts by Joseph G. McCoy, Richard Irving Dodge, Charles A. Siringo, and others. They detail the daily trials and tribulations of cowboy life on the southern Great Plains-particularly Texas, Indian Territory, and Kansas-from the 1860s to around 1900, according to a press release.
Savage discusses the directions the cowboy myth has taken in the past two decades, as well as the impact of the “new Western history” and films, such as “Lonesome Dove”, have had on popular culture, according to a press release.
Other books in this series include “The Virginian”, “The Log of a Cowboy”, “Monte Walsh” and “Lonesome Dove”.
Copies of the books may be picked up at the Arts & Humanities Division Office, 801 NW Ferris, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or call (580)-581-3470. To learn more, visit www.swokarts.com.