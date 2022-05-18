OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature will call a concurrent legislative session to allow public input to continue to drive how $1.8 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are spent.
The concurrent session, to begin Wednesday, allows the Legislature to immediately return in the interim to enact an ARPA spending plan as agreed to by the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, according to a press release.
The joint committee was established last year as an intra-branch partnership process with the executive branch to determine how ARPA funds are to be spent. Public committee hearings and project submissions have been ongoing for months and are continuing.
Through the joint committee process, $17.8 billion has been requested through 1,400 projects submitted by the public to the committee. The state has $1.8 billion to allocate.
After months of public testimony identifying needs ARPA funds could address statewide, Oklahoma has established several priorities for strategic investments. These match needs identified through portal submissions, as well, according to the press release.
The vast majority of states have used their traditional budgeting process to deploy ARPA funds, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. Oklahoma’s budgeting process involves both the legislative and executive branches.
The special session call also covers appropriations related to Project Ocean, a transformational economic development project considering Oklahoma for a major manufacturing operation. Under legislation introduced this session, $698 million would be allocated under the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act (LEAD Act) to pursue Project Ocean, according to a press release.
Related to Project Ocean, the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement reserved $250 million for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund (PREP) to help retrofit areas of Oklahoma such as industrial parks to compete for future economic opportunities.
The concurrent session will begin Wednesday and reconvene at the call of the chair sometime in the legislative interim when the ARPA spending plan is final or action is needed related to the LEAD Act or PREP Fund. The concurrent session can remain open after regular session adjourns, which must occur by 5 p.m. May 27.
Under the Oklahoma Constitution, the Legislature may call itself into session when two thirds of the members of each chamber sign a call for special session.