“On May 4, I began making formal requests for information into the state’s expenditures of the GEER funds under the Cares Act,” Phillips said. “On May 5 and again on May 6, I followed up with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) on those requests after being informed they did not have access to the documents requested. In addition to my direct requests through OMES, I also submitted open records requests to the offices of Governor Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. No response was ever received from any of these requests. Due to a failure of transparency and lack of accountability regarding these important funds, I am seeking declarative and injunctive relief because I believe failure to provide the requested records is unlawful and the records need to be made publicly available immediately.”
According to the United States Department of Education Office of Elementary and Secondary Education website, in 2020, Congress set aside approximately $3 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. The Department awarded these grants to States (Governor’s offices) based on a formula stipulated in the legislation:
“Approximately one month ago, the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General issued an audit that was extremely critical of Oklahoma’s use of GEER funds,” Phillips said in a statement. “This makes the production of these documents even more important to ensure proper oversight of expenditures and to hold accountable those persons or entities that misspent public dollars, or allowed them to be misspent.”