A free informational event will be held for those who would like to teach PK-12 students with special needs.
The virtual event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 via Zoom. The session will walk participants through the steps to achieve certification in special education. To register and receive a secure link, please go to https://www.cameron.edu/education/events and click on the registration link.
Participants must have a bachelor’s degree with a GPA of 2.75 or higher.
“Unlike most teaching certifications in Oklahoma, special education is an area that cannot be granted through emergency certification,” said Jennifer Dennis, Dean, CU School of Graduate and Professional Studies. “Yet the need for special education teachers continues to grow. To help fill that need, Cameron University is pleased to offer a ‘special education boot camp’ that paves the way for teacher certification in this critical specialty.”
Individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-education field and who have a minimum 2.75 GPA can enroll in an eight-week graduate level course, “Children & Youth: Special Needs.” This is a hybrid course, meaning part of the course is done asynchronously online and part of the course is done in a face-to-face classroom setting.
The class begins on Oct. 12, online and then meets in person each Tuesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. starting on Oct. 19. The majority of the coursework is completed online. After successful completion of the course, individuals can apply for provisional certification and then have three years to complete 18 additional hours of graduate coursework and pass the teaching certification tests.
“Additionally, funding has been provided by the Cameron University Foundation through the Helen Holiday Foundation to offer several $800 scholarships to qualifying students to cover the cost of the course,” Dennis said. “This is a community need and Cameron University is trying to do its part to help fill the shortage of special education teachers in southwest Oklahoma.”
For more information about CU Be A Special Education Teacher as well as admission and enrollment in “Children & Youth: Special Needs,” contact Tracy Price, Gradate/Transfer Admissions Counselor, at tprice@cameron.edu or call 580-581-6749.
CU Be A Special Education Teacher is presented by the CU School of Graduate and Professional Studies and the CU Department of Education.
