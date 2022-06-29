ARLINGTON, Va. — The Raytheon facility in Lawton is one of two Raytheon Intelligence & Space facilities that has received an award from the U.S. Department of Defense.
The DOD’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency recognized RI&S’ facilities in Lawton and Largo, Fla., with its highest industrial security practices award — the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award. The award is for establishing and maintaining the highest standards for security. More than 13,000 cleared contractors participate in the National Industrial Security Program, with less than 1 percent of facilities receiving this annual recognition, according to a press release.
“These awards highlight our commitment to maintaining diligence in protecting classified information and company intellectual property for national security,” said Sam Said, vice president of Global Security at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. “We’re honored to receive two Cogswell awards and are incredibly proud of our team and their commitment to ensuring we are always improving our security measures to better serve our customers in the military and intelligence communities.”
The Cogswell award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, who was the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Cogswell developed the underlying principle of the Industrial Security Program, including highlighting the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.
The awards were presented to 26 facilities on June 22 at the 56th annual National Classification Management Society seminar.