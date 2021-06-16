When Amanda Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, she inspired generations both young and old. Among them was Mattie Butler.
Butler took that inspiration and turned it into the theme for Lawton’s Juneteenth celebration this year.
“It was the young Amanda Gorman who read ‘The Hill we Climb’ at the inauguration of President Biden that was my inspiration for laying out a script that would encourage people, but Black youth in particular, to come to accept their heritage and love themselves,” Butler said.
Taking her lead from Gorman’s poem, Butler named this year’s Juneteenth celebration “Managing the Hills We Climb.” The script for the production will use lines from Gorman’s poems interlaced throughout.
“The democratic process is a learning process. We’ve made a lot of mistakes, but we’ve mended some of those bridges. So our emphasis for the script is literally managing those hills that we must climb in order to live and succeed,” Butler said.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told that they had been freed. Now, over 150 years later, people across the United States celebrate the day known as Juneteenth.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lawton’s Juneteenth celebration was canceled last year. With planning for the program taking place well in advance of the date, this year organizers decided to create a virtual program. Over the course of several days a short film was created representing the theme, including narration from Butler’s script.
“The decision was made during our February meeting when many restrictions were still in place,” Bishop John Dunaway, one of the event organizers, said.
Dunaway feels that the virtual program may end up being a blessing in disguise. It is the first time the event has ever been available to a digital audience, and Dunaway is hopeful that people who might not normally attend Juneteenth will watch the short film online.
“We’re very excited about the virtual aspect of this,” Dunaway said. “I really hope we’re able to reach more people than we usually would.”
“This program features local personalities and relevant venues to showcase our community. A narrator will provide information setting the time and climate for the talent being showcased. Young people in the Lawton Fort Sill community will introduce original music and dance choreography entertaining audiences from every generation,” Barbara Ellis, another of the event’s organizers, said. “Our hope that this presentation will pay tribute to Juneteenth in ways showing family values as well as hopes and dreams of our ancestors for their future generations.”