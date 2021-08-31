Central Mall has a new name, part of a rebranding campaign that also will look at renovating existing retail space to include new offerings set into outdoor green space.
The announcement for what is now Central Plaza came today as mall operators announced a partnership with Dallas commercial real estate developer Burk Collins & Co., to re-envision and revitalize the mall space. Burk Collins has specialized in building and modernizing shopping and entertainment venues since 1970.
The change comes eight months after the City of Lawton purchased the 625,000-square-foot commercial space in downtown, turning it into the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), a complex to house military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. While vacant retail space in the former Sears and Dillard's department stores will be converted to FISTA use, city officials said prior to January's purchase that they would keep the retail aspect of Central Mall operational.
While the FIRES Development Trust Authority was created to operate FISTA and the mall, the trust authority, in turn, designated Intouch Management Services to handle the retail and common areas. That entity has been saying for months they were working on a rebranding campaign, which was announced today.
Jason Wells, broker and owner of Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, said the first immediate change at Central Plaza will be the addition of outparcel development pads, built on property outside the mall's existing footprint. Today's announcement also came with conceptual options for the mall, to include new retail, dining and entertainment features that also could involve making a portion of the mall an outdoor venue, something Wells has said today's retailers prefer over traditional indoor mall settings.
"You are about to see major changes at Central Plaza," Wells said.
"Central Plaza is uniquely positioned to attract national tenants with new outdoor green spaces, water features, innovative entertainment venues and a modernized blending of dining and shopping," said Carter Burk, in a statement. "The property's proximity to downtown Lawton — centrally located in the community — with an abundance of parking and land make it a very smart option for national companies looking for growth opportunities."