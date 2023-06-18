Hail damage

Jon Cloud inspects his Jeep for hail damage on Friday morning after a hail storm moved through Lawton Thursday. The storm had the phones ringing off the hooks of insurance agents on Friday as people prepared to file claims.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

You’re done crying over the shattered window and deep dents on your beloved car, and have come to terms with the fact Thursday’s massive hail storm damaged the shingles on your roof.

Now what?