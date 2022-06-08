Mike Brown, president of CDBL, Inc., has provided funding that has enabled the Cameron University Foundation to establish the Michael B. Brown Endowed Scholarship in Engineering.
The Michael B. Brown Endowed Scholarship in Engineering will benefit Cameron University students who are pursuing a degree in a STEM area, with priority given to those pursuing a degree in engineering. Recipients must be enrolled in at least one engineering course or have demonstrated intent to complete an engineering degree and must have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. The scholarship can be retained for the recipient’s remaining time at Cameron.
“Mike Brown is truly a community leader for Lawton/Fort Sill,” Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement, said in a statement. “He genuinely cares about this community, as evidenced by his engagement in so many business sectors. Due to his involvement in the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), Mike wanted to create a pathway from Cameron University to high-tech jobs in Lawton/Fort Sill. When he learned of Cameron’s efforts to grow engineers locally, he decided to demonstrate his support by endowing a scholarship in engineering.”
“I feel incredibly honored to have the opportunity to share this investment with our young engineering candidates and Cameron University,” Brown said in a statement. “This investment is a statement to show that local businesses support engineering education at Cameron. It is only the beginning of something much greater to come in the future, which is a Lawton where a third grader begins STEM education and graduates from Cameron later on to take a job at the FISTA. This is the vision. I encourage all Lawton businesses to consider making a similar investment.”
Brown is the president/owner of CDBL, Inc., which provides design/build, general contracting, and construction management services throughout Southwest Oklahoma. He is also a partner in Michael Anthony Properties, Inc.; Fairway of Lawton, Inc.; PinHigh Investments; Four Wood, LLC; Bin 73 Wine Bar; and Laugh Out Loud Family Entertainment Center. Brown has been a long-time supporter of the Cameron University Foundation, according to a press release.
An active member of President’s Partners who has served on the Board of Directors for the Cameron University, Brown has previously provided funding for the Cameron Aggie baseball team as well as the foundation’s Annual Fund campaign. Through one of his business ventures, Four Wood LLC, he was a contributor to the Changing Lives campaign, which funded construction of the McMahon Centennial Complex, according to a press release.
He serves as the Civilian Aide to the Army for Oklahoma (South). Brown is a former Lawton city council member who also served as Mayor Pro Tempore. His civic engagement includes current and past leadership positions with Great Plains AMBUCS, Lawton Parkway Task Force, Lawton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of the University State Army and The Fires Patriots. He is the recipient of the Reuben Brown Award for Outstanding Civic Leadership from Leadership Lawton Fort Sill.
To establish or contribute to an existing endowment, contact the Cameron University Office of University Advancement at 580-581-2999.