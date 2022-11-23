breaking Lawton woman dies after being burned in fire Nov 23, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lea Yourist, 74, died Tuesday night from burns she received after being trapped in a burning house at 22-5 NW Pollard on Nov. 17. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lea Yourist, the woman burned in a house fire last week at 2205 NW Pollard, died from her injuries Tuesday night.Yourist was trapped in the house when fire broke out at 10:14 p.m. Nov. 17. She was initially treated at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lea Yourist Medicine Injury Comanche County Woman Memorial Hospital Nw Pollard Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists