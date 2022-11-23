Northwest Pollard house fire

Lea Yourist, 74, died Tuesday night from burns she received after being trapped in a burning house at 22-5 NW Pollard on Nov. 17.

 File photo

Yourist was trapped in the house when fire broke out at 10:14 p.m. Nov. 17. She was initially treated at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.