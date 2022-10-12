Steven Smith, art teacher at Lawton’s Life Ready Center, is one of 12 teachers across Oklahoma who has been named a finalist for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister revealed the finalists Wednesday during a session at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Smith, a high school teacher, came to Lawton Public Schools’ new Life Ready Center when it opened in August 2021, where he is in charge of art classes and coordinating the facility’s art gallery.
“My philosophy of teaching art aligns with my philosophy of life. I’m a constructivist. Humans build knowledge by engaging the world and making connections,” Smith said.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year will be named in March. Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers, state officials said. Teacher of the Year finalists are selected by a cross-section of leading educators, lawmakers and civic leaders representing all regions of the state.
“These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”