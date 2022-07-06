Adylynne Anderson, second from right, is a Lawton High School junor and the regional oratory champion for the Optimist Club. She won a $5,000 scholarship and will compete at the national competition in St. Louis, Mo. Here, she stands with Lawton Optimist Club officers Carol Johnson, treasurer, left, Secretary Susan Diekman and president Albert Tyson.
Adylynne Anderson, Lawton, recently won the district Optimist Club Oratorical Contest based on the theme of “Remaining Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
Anderson is a junior at Lawton High School and has been coached by Terry Freeman.
She will represent Oklahoma as well as the local LaSill Optimist Club as she participates in the Optimist International Regional and World Championship Oratorical Contest for a chance to win an additional $5,000 to $15,000 scholarship. The contest will be held in St. Louis, Mo., at St. Louis University on July 21-22.
Scholarships are awarded to each World Regional winner in United States dollars in the U.S., Caribbean and the Global Region winners and in Canadian dollars to winners in Canada in the amount of at least $5,000. In addition, scholarships in the amounts of $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000 will be given to the first, second, and third place World Champions, respectively. An additional scholarship may be awarded to participants by Saint Louis University at its discretion.
The LaSill Optimist Club has participated in the in the Optimist Oratorical program since 1973 along with being involved in the community with other youth activities, according to a press release.