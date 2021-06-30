Kallista Mary Willigar, Lawton, was among the students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor Roll for the Spring 2021 semester at Baylor University.
The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes undergraduates who earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Bailey DeFilippo Martin, Lawton, was among the graduates who were awarded degrees during Baylor University’s commencement ceremonies held in May to honor both 2020 and 2021 graduates.
Martin earned a masters of social work degree from the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work in May 2020.