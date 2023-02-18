OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, has been selected for the Aspen Institute Germany's Laboratories of Democracy Initiative, a transatlantic exchange program.

The Laboratories of Democracy Initiative brings together German and U.S. state legislators to engage with peers and other experts from across the Atlantic and build new transatlantic networks. Participants learn about policies and practices in each other’s countries, conduct site visits to see best practices and innovative solutions on the ground, and explore opportunities for transatlantic collaboration, according to a press release.

