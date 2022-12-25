State Chamber award

State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, center, was recognized by the State Chamber for efforts to support Oklahoma’s economy. From left are Chamber Chairman Bill Shonaucher, Montgomery, and Chamber President/CEO Chad Warmington.

 Courtesy photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, Dist. 32, has been recognized by the State Chamber for his efforts this last legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma’s economy.

The State Chamber selected five distinguished Oklahoma lawmakers who championed the free enterprise system as their Legislators of the Year.

Recommended for you