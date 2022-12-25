State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, center, was recognized by the State Chamber for efforts to support Oklahoma’s economy. From left are Chamber Chairman Bill Shonaucher, Montgomery, and Chamber President/CEO Chad Warmington.
OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, Dist. 32, has been recognized by the State Chamber for his efforts this last legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma’s economy.
The State Chamber selected five distinguished Oklahoma lawmakers who championed the free enterprise system as their Legislators of the Year.
“There were many public servants at the State Capitol that were supportive of our state companies last session, but Sen. Montgomery went above and beyond for Oklahoma and the state’s business community. He is a big part of the reason Oklahoma’s economy is moving forward and our state is truly open for business,” Chad Warmington, President and CEO of The State Chamber, said in a statement.
The State Chamber honored Senators Montgomery and Lonnie Paxton along with Representatives Scott Fetgatter, Ryan Martinez and Jeff Boatman during the annual Public Affair Forum earlier this month.
Fetgatter and Montgomery authored House Bill 3418, a new law that lowers taxes on all businesses by allowing for immediate depreciation of purchases of machinery and equipment. Together, these trailblazing lawmakers made Oklahoma the first state in the country to pass this kind of pro-growth reform.
“It helps provide additional reliability and certainty, especially right now when things are so uncertain for a lot of our business community,” said Montgomery.