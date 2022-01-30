Tape

A Lawton police officer has been involved in a shooting.

A suspect committed a robbery, stole a car and shot at the occupants of the car, according to a press release from Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police Department Information Officer.

During the course of the incident, the suspect shot himself, according to the press release. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the press release.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation, according to the press release.

No details were released as to where or when the incident happened nor about how the police were involved.