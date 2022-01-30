breaking Lawton robbery suspects shoots self Jan 30, 2022 Jan 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Lawton police officer has been involved in a shooting.A suspect committed a robbery, stole a car and shot at the occupants of the car, according to a press release from Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police Department Information Officer.During the course of the incident, the suspect shot himself, according to the press release. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the press release.The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation, according to the press release.No details were released as to where or when the incident happened nor about how the police were involved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Press Release Suspect Andrew Grubbs Crime Police Criminal Law Lawton Police Officer Car Bureau Of Investigation Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists