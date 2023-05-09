OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton resident Paul Wood has been sworn in as the 117th president of the Oklahoma Dental Association.
Wood was sworn into the presidency by Dr. Terry Fidler, American Dental Association Twelfth District Trustee, during the 2023 ODA House of Delegates meeting held on April 27 in Tulsa. He will serve a one-year term, ending April 13, 2024.
As president of the Oklahoma Dental Association, Wood will serve as the official representative of the Association with governmental, civic, business, and professional organizations for the purpose of advancing the objectives and policies of the Oklahoma Dental Association.
“Stepping into this role as President of the ODA, I am looking forward to working with all dental professionals to continue the work of my predecessors and improve our community’s overall health through advocating for oral health care initiatives that protect our patients,” Wood said.
Wood served in the U.S. Army for 33 years as an enlisted soldier, Field Artillery Officer, Military Intelligence Officer and National Consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. During dental school he served at Commander of Service Battery, 1/129 Field Artillery of the Missouri Army National Guard. After serving two years on active duty in the Commission Corp of the U.S. Public Health Service, he was selected to attend long-term training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
While serving as the National Consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Commission Corp of the United States Public Health Service, he served in many regions of the U.S. and was repeatedly assigned to the Coast Guard.
Wood has been in the private sector of oral and maxillofacial surgery since his retirement from active duty and enjoys his current position at Oklahoma Dental Implants and Oral Surgery in Lawton.
He volunteers once a month at Hearts that Care, a nonprofit organization that gives free dental care to those in need. He has also taught Medical Emergencies in the dental office to local dentists and served as a University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Associate Professor while volunteering at Good Sheppard Ministries in Oklahoma City.
“Organized dentistry is stronger than ever, and I plan to continue to work with my peers during my presidency to protect our patients and our profession,” Wood said.