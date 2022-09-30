Nick Stewart, Lawton, has received an award from the American Iris Society Region 22.
Stewart received the prestigious Service Medal, the Betty Emmons Award, at the annual meeting in Tulsa. Stewart is a member of local iris clubs, Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society and Lawton Area Friends of Iris Society. He has been active in the American Iris Society on the national, regional and local levels. He has served in the Lawton Area Friends of Iris Society local club as president, show chair, sale chair and membership chair. In the Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society he has served as show and sale property chairman and membership chairman.
For the different iris societies under the AIS umbrella, he was treasurer of the SIGNA Society for 12 years, secretary for Reblooming Iris Society and Median Iris Convention co-chair held in Oklahoma City 2021. Stewart also served on many committees in various national iris organizations.
He has served as assistant regional vice president and regional vice president for Region 22, which includes all iris clubs in Arkansas and Oklahoma. On the national level he has served as silent auction co-chair with Debbie Strauss of Midland, Texas, for six years.
Stewart was recognized for his service by AIS when he was awarded the distinguished service medal.