Nick Stewart award

Josh Winzer, regional vice president of the American Iris Society 22, congratulates Lawton resident Nick Stewart on receiving the Betty Emmons Award.

 Courtesy photo

Nick Stewart, Lawton, has received an award from the American Iris Society Region 22.

Stewart received the prestigious Service Medal, the Betty Emmons Award, at the annual meeting in Tulsa. Stewart is a member of local iris clubs, Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society and Lawton Area Friends of Iris Society. He has been active in the American Iris Society on the national, regional and local levels. He has served in the Lawton Area Friends of Iris Society local club as president, show chair, sale chair and membership chair. In the Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society he has served as show and sale property chairman and membership chairman.

