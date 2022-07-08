OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, has been selected for the 2022 Council of State Governments (CSG) Henry Toll Fellowship.
“I’m honored to have been selected as a CSG Toll Fellow. Learning how to find consensus, build coalitions, and move forward together are essential skills for effective governing,” Pae said in a statement. “Through this legislative leadership program, I hope to become a better representative for my fellow Lawtonians in House District 62.”
Council of State Governments serves all three branches of state government and is a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. The Henry Toll Fellowship brings together 48 individuals from 32 states for an intensive, five-day leadership boot camp. It encourages participants to evaluate and adapt the way they interact with each other and the world around them. There are more than 1,300 graduates of the Toll Fellowship, which began in 1986, according to a press release.
Pae, a Republican, has served House District 62 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, where he represents western Lawton and the surrounding area, since 2018. He is currently vice chair of the House General Government Committee and was previously co-vice chair of the House State and Federal Redistricting Committee, which oversaw the redistricting process following the 2020 U.S. census.
Prior to his election, Pae worked in municipal government in Lawton. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2017 and holds a master’s degree in public administration, as well as bachelors’ degrees in economics and political science.