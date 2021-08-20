When it rains it pours, as the old saying goes.
And this month it poured.
Lawton averages 2.73 inches of rain for the month of August, and we received almost that much Thursday. The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport — Lawton’s official reporting station — recorded 2.44 inches of rain Thursday morning, bringing the total for the month to 3.59 inches.
The deluge resulted in a wet commute Thursday morning for most motorists as city streets still had water ponding on them.
Lawton was not the only beneficiary of rainfall Thursday. Walters recorded 0.34 of an inch, Grandfield recorded 1.37 inches, Tipton had 0.46 of an inch, Apache had 0.47 of an inch and Altus recorded 0.71 of an inch.
Thursday’s rainfall may be the last we see for awhile. The National Weather Forecast calls for sunny skies to return today and temperatures to begin a slow crawl back to the upper 90s with a string of 98 degrees forecast next week.
Wait, is that fall I see around the corner?