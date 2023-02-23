Westwin Elements, Inc. has confirmed selection and plans to move forward with locating its company to Lawton, the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation said today.
The Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) began working this project in the Summer 2022, continuing to facilitate the process and move the project forward by conducting meetings and hosting site visits with the company and key stake holders including the City of Lawton, Lawton Economic Development Authority, Comanche County Industrial Development Authority and local utility partners.
The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA), the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA), and the City Council will meet today to discuss and possibly approve the redevelopment agreement and move forward with supporting the location of this project in Lawton, LEDC officials said. No incentives, cash or land from the city or county will be released until designated benchmarks, to include securing the project funding, are met.
“We are taking a giant step forward and working diligently to get this across the finish line. There is still work to be done,” said Mayor Stan Booker. “We made an offer in the fall. Project Blue Braveheart accepted the offer. Negotiations have been ongoing. We are finalizing the redevelopment agreement.”
“As with all economic development projects, Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation wants to ensure we are supporting companies and industries that positively impact our community,” said Brad Cooksey, president of the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation. “Project Blue Braveheart has the potential to significantly impact not only Lawton-Fort Sill and the State of Oklahoma, but the entire United States as well.”
