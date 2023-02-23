Westwin Elements, Inc. has confirmed selection and plans to move forward with locating its company to Lawton, the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation said today.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) began working this project in the Summer 2022, continuing to facilitate the process and move the project forward by conducting meetings and hosting site visits with the company and key stake holders including the City of Lawton, Lawton Economic Development Authority, Comanche County Industrial Development Authority and local utility partners.

Tags

Recommended for you