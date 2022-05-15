Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime has been chosen Superintendent of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.
Hime also was named as Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District #13 Superintendent of the Year.
The recipient of this award is selected by a committee of leading school administrators.
“I am truly humbled and blessed to have been selected out of such an amazing group of educational leaders,” Hime said. “I have dedicated my life to education and I would not change it for anything in the world. All students, regardless of economic background or race, should have the opportunity to be broadened cognitively and should come to realize the importance of innovation and creativity.”
Hime’s focus, philosophy, and obligation are to all students, according to a press release. This focus allowed him to lead LPS through the pandemic all while creating three initiatives for the district including Makerspaces, the Lawton Technical Applications Program and the Life Ready Center.
In order to be selected as the State Superintendent of the Year, the following criteria must be met:
•must be a member in good standing of OASA and AASA;
•should have a recent successful experience in top level educational administration in such positions as superintendent, assistant superintendent, administrative assistant, or director;
•must have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education;
•must be a person who can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others;
•must have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job;
•must have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level; and
•must have made contributions to educational administration.
Hime will be presented his award at a banquet on June 8 at the CCOSA Summer Leadership Conference at the Oklahoma City Convention Center and at the National AASA School Superintendents Association conference.