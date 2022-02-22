Due to the increased chances of inclement weather and potential school closures, all performances of Lawton Community Theatre’s “Toy Camp” at McMahon Memorial Auditorium have been rescheduled for Thursday, March 3. No shows will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24.
UPDATED 4 P.M.
For the second consecutive week, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) postponed sporting events a day due to winter weather.
In anticipation of snow and ice in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, the OSSAA announced on Tuesday afternoon that high school basketball playoff games will be pushed back a day this week. Games scheduled for Thursday will be be played on Friday, Friday games are pushed to Saturday and Saturday games will be played on Monday.
Additionally, the state wrestling tournament
Friday weight-in will be at 3:30 p.m. for boys, 4 p.m. for girls. Wrestle-in matches will start at 5:30 p.m. First-round will begin at 7 p.m. for all classes.
Saturday weight-in will be at 8:30 a.m. for both boys and girls. First-round consolation matches begin at 10:30 a.m., semifinals at 12:30 p.m., consolation semifinals at 2:45 p.m. and medal matches for all classes will begin at 7:30 p.m.
DUNCAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Duncan Public Schools will hold virtual classes on Wednesday. A decision will be made later about Thursday classes.
LAWTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Lawton Public Schools will hold classes virtually on Wednesday.
School district officials cited dangerously cold wind chills predicted for Wednesday morning and the potential for hazardous road conditions during the early morning hours. Officials will evaluate conditions for Thursday and send an update Wednesday as soon as a decision is made.
The Child Nutrition staff is preparing meals for Wednesday to be sent home with students this afternoon. Parents are asked to check their child's book bags.