School may be out for students, but Lawton Public Schools’ Police Department continues to prepare for the upcoming school year with active shooter training sessions.
Since Monday, the district’s police department has been hosting and participating in these training scenarios on LPS campuses, according to a press release from the district.
“I will do everything to ensure our officers are adequately trained and ready to handle any situation that comes our way,” said Lawton Public Schools Police Chief David Hornbeck. “We have taken measures as a school district to enhance security in every one of our buildings. I want us to always be on the forefront — to be proactive when we can.”
LPS works to mitigate any situation before it can start, according to the press release. This includes enhanced security measures to include single point entry during the school day, metal detectors, enhanced security cameras and additional perimeter fencing.
School district polie officers and school administration participate in multiple sessions of training offered year-round. This extends to collaborating with local law enforcement and emergency management partners. The district also implemented additional resources with Project AWARE, and continues training with Lawton Public Schools Police Department regarding de-escalation tactics when dealing with students in distress, according to the press release.
“Our officers are a key asset to the safety and security of our district. They have worked above and beyond to protect our students, staff, parents and community members,” said Superintendent Kevin Hime. “Today is a somber day across the country as we continue to grieve with the community of Uvalde, Texas. I want our families to know that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our students safe.”
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security conducted Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response training. Law Enforcement Coordinator David Culver shared that this federally funded program comes at no cost to agencies or school districts, but it is important to offer. This is a partnership with Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research & Training (LSU-NCBRT), Academy of Counter-Terrorism Education.
“It’s a sad fact that we have to think about this kind of training for an education environment,” Culver said. “But I believe the administration clearly supports this type of training for the police force because that will be the response in the event of a crisis.”
Lawton Public Schools officials encourage the community to reach out to Law Enforcement to report anything suspicious, whether that be in-person or through social media. Remember, if you see something, say something by texting “OKS Threat” to 226787.