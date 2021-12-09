The Lawton Public School Foundation awarded funds this week to nine elementary schools to help students with basic needs.
Schools receiving the funds are Almor West, Crosby Park, Eisenhower Elementary, Carriage Hills, Whittier, Pioneer Park, Hugh Bish, Sullivan Village and Edison, according to a press release from the Lawton Public School Foundation.
“I can already think of so many ways to spend this money,” said Whittier Principal Hailey Crow. “I have a student that desperately needs glasses.”
The funds were made possible through the Larry K Freeman Endowment. The endowment was established last year after the death of Lawton resident Larry K Freeman. His donation was deposited into an endowment with the Lawton Community Foundation, which administers the funds on behalf of the Lawton Public School Foundation, according to information from the Lawton Public School Foundation.
A portion of the endowment is used each year to provide $1,000 college scholarships for two Lawton high school seniors, and the remainder will be administered to a Lawton Public School’s Friends in Need account. Each Lawton Public school has a Friends in Need account devoted to assisting students in need of funds for essential items and activities such as extracurricular fees, a band instrument, new shoes or groceries, according to information from the Lawton Public School Foundation.