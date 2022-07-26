The Lawton Public School Foundation made some principal’s dreams come true last week.
In May, all Lawton Public School principals were asked to collaborate with their staff and identify a “Big Ticket Item” that would benefit their students. Each school could apply for one grant up to $10,000. Fifteen schools applied for a grant, according to Lisa Carson, executive director of Lawton Public School Foundation.
The grant could be for anything that would benefit students. Lawton Public School Foundation awarded four grants last week.
The grants awarded were:
•Woodland Hills Elementary, $5,299.60 for a playground retaining wall;
•MacArthur Middle School, $9.910 for vinyl flooring and technology upgrades for the auditorium;
•Pat Henry Elementary, $10,000 for playground equipment that will benefit their diverse student population including students with sensory issues and autism; and,
•Cleveland Elementary, $10,000 for new flooring for some of the rooms and to repair the stage.
Principals will order the items identified in their grant within the next few weeks. As soon as the products arrive they will be installed.
These grants are made possible because of the community support LPS Foundation receives, Carson said. The LPS Foundation golf tournament recently generated $90,000, according to Carson.