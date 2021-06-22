A forum on housing issues will be held Thursday at the Lawton Public Library.
The two-hour event will start at 9 a.m. at the library, 110 SW 4th Street. The forum is a joint effort with the Housing Services Office at Fort Sill and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.
Topics to be covered include housing discrimination, Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, Oklahoma Residential and the Landlord and Tenant Act.
This lecture is part of an effort to address housing-related issues for active duty soldiers and veterans as well as all Oklahoma residents. This information will be helpful even if residents move to a different state.
Fair housing law protects certain groups of people from discrimination in housing. Protections include protection from discriminatory treatment in the purchase or sale of your home and protection from different conditions and services provided by banks, loan services and predatory practices.
To reserve a spot, contact Mickey Hinds at mickey.hinds@laok.org or 918-417-2943. Seating is limited.
For more information, visit lawtonok.gov/departments/library or contact the Lawton Public Library at 580-581-3450 or email at libraryhelp@lawtonok.gov