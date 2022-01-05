The Lawton Public Library has been awarded a $9,000 grant to fund a variety of health literacy projects and activities, which includes the “Library of Things” collection.
A “Library of Things” collection features items like games, musical instruments, and exercise tools that can be borrowed for a period of time, according to a press release. It provides an opportunity for patrons to try before they buy.
The library has purchased new items for its latest collection for check out to customers. These new items focus on health and activities to encourage movement and exercise: pulse oximeters, disc golf sets, weighted hula hoops, a wheelchair, light therapy boxes and more. Items are available for a two-week check out to customers ages 18 and older. These items can be renewed twice if renewal is possible at that time, according to the press release.
The library also will set up bike repair stations to help keep community members cycling. There will be a repair station at three locations: the library, Elmer Thomas Park and Greer Park. Installations are projected to be completed in early 2022. The library plans to host some fun activities to promote the use of the repair stations. Visit the library’s website or follow the library’s social media pages — @lawtonpubliclib — for more updates on all health literacy events and activities.
The grant was from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, which awarded Health Literacy Grants to 36 public libraries and literacy programs to bring activities and health information to Oklahomans around the state. The grants — totaling more than $220,000 — are courtesy of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which has touted the 10-year-old project as an innovative use of federal library funds.
Starting Jan. 24, the library and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) will host Tai Chi for Better Balance classes. This six-week class teaches participants ways to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. The movements of the Chinese marital art Tai Chi can help seniors reduce the risk of falling, increase balance and increase flexibility. It does not matter how strong, flexible, or active you are as Tai Chi is designed for people at all levels of health.
Tai Chi classes will be held at 11 a.m. weekly Monday and Wednesday Jan. 24 through March 2. Classes are free, but registration is required and space is limited to allow for proper social distancing. Participants who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to wear a mask. To register for the class or for more information, please call 405-271- 2290 or email tarin-clark@ouhsc.edu.
For more information, contact Tanya Organ, Community Engagement Librarian, at 580-581-3450 ext. 1711, or by email at tanya.organ@lawtonok.gov.