Lawton Public Schools students were recognized as winners of the Lawton PTA Reflections contest on Tuesday.

The winners are:

Visual arts:

Intermediate:

First place, Wesly Sue Downey, Crosby Park; second place, Kamryn Knutson, Crosby Park; third place, Mirande Le, Crosby Park.

Primary:

First place, Isaac Ogbu, Woodland Hills; second place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park; third place, Marley Caldwell, Almor West.

Special artist:

Intermediate:

First place, Ashanti Woods, Crosby Park; second place, Alanna Jones, Crosby Park; third place, Lexi McCarthy, Crosby Park.

Primary:

First place, Bruce Dittmeyer, Freedom; second place, Jayda Woods, Freedom; third place, Jimmie McMorris, Freedom.

Literature:

First place, Grayson Henry, Almor West.

Primary:

First place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park.

High School:

First place, AdyLynn Anderson, LHS; second place, Abigail Grimes, LHS; third place, Brayden Johnson, LHS.

Music composition:

Intermediate:

First place, Jacob Fanelli, Woodland Hills; second place, Donovon Bear, Woodland Hills.

Primary:

First place, Clayre Anderson, Woodland Hills.

Dance choreography:

Intermediate:

First place, Cassie McGrath, Woodland Hills; second place, Vivian Nguyen, Woodland Hills.

Primary:

First place, Annie Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park; second place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park.

Middle School:

First place, Allie Kate Anderson, EMS.

Photography:

Intermediate:

First place, Hunter Borden, Crosby Park.

Primary:

First place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park; second place, Sophia Perry, Crosby Park; third place, Clayre Anderson, Woodland Hills.

