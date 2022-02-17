Lawton PTA Reflections winners named Feb 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton Public Schools students were recognized as winners of the Lawton PTA Reflections contest on Tuesday.The winners are:Visual arts:Intermediate:First place, Wesly Sue Downey, Crosby Park; second place, Kamryn Knutson, Crosby Park; third place, Mirande Le, Crosby Park.Primary:First place, Isaac Ogbu, Woodland Hills; second place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park; third place, Marley Caldwell, Almor West.Special artist:Intermediate:First place, Ashanti Woods, Crosby Park; second place, Alanna Jones, Crosby Park; third place, Lexi McCarthy, Crosby Park.Primary:First place, Bruce Dittmeyer, Freedom; second place, Jayda Woods, Freedom; third place, Jimmie McMorris, Freedom.Literature:First place, Grayson Henry, Almor West.Primary:First place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park.High School:First place, AdyLynn Anderson, LHS; second place, Abigail Grimes, LHS; third place, Brayden Johnson, LHS.Music composition:Intermediate:First place, Jacob Fanelli, Woodland Hills; second place, Donovon Bear, Woodland Hills.Primary:First place, Clayre Anderson, Woodland Hills.Dance choreography:Intermediate:First place, Cassie McGrath, Woodland Hills; second place, Vivian Nguyen, Woodland Hills.Primary:First place, Annie Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park; second place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park.Middle School:First place, Allie Kate Anderson, EMS.Photography:Intermediate:First place, Hunter Borden, Crosby Park.Primary:First place, Molly Ghrayyeb, Crosby Park; second place, Sophia Perry, Crosby Park; third place, Clayre Anderson, Woodland Hills. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists