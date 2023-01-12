'Washington's Armor'

Extra Gordon Blaker talks to extra and animal handler Rita Love during a lull in filming at the Museum of the Great Plains in January 2022.

 File photo

Students and the general public will be able to see a premier of a movie shot at the Museum of the Great Plains last year.

There will be three showings of “Washington’s Armor” on Friday — two during the day for students, 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and one evening show for the general public and VIPS at 7 p.m., all at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.

