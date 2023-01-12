Students and the general public will be able to see a premier of a movie shot at the Museum of the Great Plains last year.
There will be three showings of “Washington’s Armor” on Friday — two during the day for students, 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and one evening show for the general public and VIPS at 7 p.m., all at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
“Washington’s Armor” was the first major production filmed in Lawton since it achieved the ‘Film Friendly’ certification by completing the requirements of Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program in 2021.
The film depicts the perilous journey of young George Washington 20 years before the Revolutionary War.
Prominent name cast members, to include Willie Mellina who played the leading role of George Washington, will return to Lawton for autographs and pictures, and to discuss their experiences during filming the first part of the three-part film series. Capernaum Studios of “Washington’s Armor” also will present the Museum of the Great Plains with artifacts and props used on the set during their filming in Lawton.
Cast members will be at the Museum of the Great Plains from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for the evening Lawton premier of “Washington’s Armor” start at $5. Early access VIP access tickets which include small group meet-and-greets and photo-ops with the cast and crew of Washington’s Armor are $25. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to supporting Museum of the Great Plains.