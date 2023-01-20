Within one week, Lawton police are involved in 2023's first two active homicide cases.
Police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, on a report of an unresponsive person. “Good Samaritans” were rendering first aid to an unidentified person when officers arrived, according to a statement from the Lawton Police Department.
The person was taken to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries” and later died, according to LPD.
“At this time the Lawton Police Department is waiting for the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office for the official cause of death and the official identification of the victim,” according to the statement.
Police continue to investigate the Tuesday morning shooting death of Elijah Jones, 20. He was found dead Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road
Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the report of gunshots and arrived to find Jones in the parking lot dead from a single gunshot wound.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating these incidents as homicides.
If you have any information or witnessed anything in either of these cases, contact the LPD Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272.
You can also remain anonymous and contact Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at 580-355-4636.