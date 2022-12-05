top story Lawton police investigate death Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are investigating a death in Southwest Lawton that occurred early Monday morning.Police were called to Bellaire Apartments at 622 SW Bishop at 12:08 a.m. Monday on a shots fired call. Upon arrival, the found one person dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, according to a posting on the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook page.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272 or Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO (4636). Callers may remain anonymous. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawton Police Department Police Stopper Criminal Investigation Division Facebook Crime Page Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists