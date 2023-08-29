The Arvest Foundation recently donated $20,000 to the City of Lawton to support the Lawton Police Department. From left are Shelly Fields, Arvest Business Development Representative; Angela Spradlin, Arvest Business Banking Manager; Lawton Police Chief James Smith; and Gene Love, Community and Business Relationship Manager.
The grant will help cover the cost in sending an executive officer to the South Police Institute for succession planning and training. The funds also will be used to purchase and equip all patrol offices with first aid kits to help administer aid for trauma patients prior to arrival of EMS, according to a press release.
Arvest associates Angela Spradlin, Business Banking Manager; Shelly Fields, Business Development Representative; and Gene Love, Community and Business Relationship Manager; recently presented the check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Police Chief James Smith.
“The Lawton Police Department is a vital part of our community and provides a service to help enhance the quality of life where we both live and work,” said Spradlin. “We’re proud the Arvest Foundation chose to support our officers and their mission.”
“We are thankful for the support that the Arvest Foundation has provided to the Lawton Police Department. Their generosity will allow us to offer continued leadership and development training to our next generation of officers,” Smith said. “Funds will also be used to equip every officer with an individual first aid kit. Our officers are often the first to arrive on scene of an accident and these kits will allow them to administer potentially lifesaving first aid in a trauma situation.”
