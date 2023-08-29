Arvest donates to police department

The Arvest Foundation recently donated $20,000 to the City of Lawton to support the Lawton Police Department. From left are Shelly Fields, Arvest Business Development Representative; Angela Spradlin, Arvest Business Banking Manager; Lawton Police Chief James Smith; and Gene Love, Community and Business Relationship Manager.

 Courtesy photo

The grant will help cover the cost in sending an executive officer to the South Police Institute for succession planning and training. The funds also will be used to purchase and equip all patrol offices with first aid kits to help administer aid for trauma patients prior to arrival of EMS, according to a press release.

