Lawton police have released an image of a 2018 model Ford F-150 XLT Platinum Edition with a license plate number of DMZ389 as seen being driven by Michael Timms away from t he scene of a shooting.

The victim of an Aug. 30 shooting death has been identified and Lawton Police continue to investigate that incident as well as another shooting death less than a week later.

Police also are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two of the incidents.

