The victim of an Aug. 30 shooting death has been identified and Lawton Police continue to investigate that incident as well as another shooting death less than a week later.
Police also are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two of the incidents.
Rholando Dickerson, 29, has been identified by family as the person killed during an Aug. 30 shooting, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Dickerson was killed as a result of an incident at 2222 NW 26th. Police arrived to find him suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Grubbs.
The second homicide investigation last week began around 2 p.m. Saturday after an unidentified person was shot at an apartment at 6308 NW Oak, according to Lawton Police report records. The person died at the scene, according to Grubbs.
Grubbs confirmed the incident is being investigated as a homicide. He said a person of interest has been identified.
Investigators are asking for help locating Michael Timms, 42, described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 224 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2018 model Ford F-150 XLT Platinum Edition with a license plate number of DMZ389.
The two incidents, part of three shootings within the week, are being investigated as the city’s 16th and 17th homicides for the year.
The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating both incidents, as well as a Thursday morning shooting at an east Lawton convenience store that left two injured.
Two people were hospitalized following a Thursday morning shooting at EZ GO, 3003 E. Gore. Police and responders were called just before 6 a.m. The conditions of the injured have not been released.
Images of the suspect from the store security camera, as well as the video, have been released. Police continue seeking information regarding the suspect.