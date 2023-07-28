Lawton physician Dr. Jean Hausheer has announced her candidacy for state Senate District 32.
The seat is being vacated by John Michael Montgomery, who was named president/CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce earlier this month. A special election will be held Oct. 10 to fill his seat.
Hausheer’s journey as a healthcare professional began with her medical residency training at the Mayo Clinic. She has been clinical professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Oklahoma’s Dean McGee Eye Institute, adjunct professor at Oklahoma State University’s Lawton Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine Residency programs, staff physician at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma City Department of Veteran’s Affairs Hospital, and specialty physician consultant at the Lawton Indian Hospital.
She has served terms as president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, board member of the State Chamber of Oklahoma and is president of the Great Plains County Medical Society. She has been recognized as a “Top Doc,” and twice recipient of the “50 Making a Difference” award from the Journal Record and numerous “Best Doctors in America” awards.
She is president of the Christian Ophthalmology Society, founder of the Lawton Council of the Blind, and has made numerous trips on medical missions with Samaritan’s Purse, The Luke Foundation, Team Africa, Mercy Ships, and more.
Hausheer, a Republican, pledges to work with legislators to tackle inflation by lowering taxes, cut bureaucratic red tape, improve health care budget prioritization, address the illegal drug crisis and human trafficking, support the rule of law, advance education programs and to combat destructive policies coming from D.C.
“As I have seen dictates issued from Washington, D.C., on what cars we can drive, what we can do with our ranchlands, and recently even what appliances we can buy, I realize that government bureaucrats are out of touch with what our needs are in rural Oklahoma,” she said. “I will not stand by silent as our nation’s leaders lose sight of what is important; as our nation’s guiding principle of American excellence becomes obscured by corruption, compromise, and complacency. I have grown weary of the extreme waste, fraud, and abuse prevalent within government.”
She and her husband, Jim Meyer, have six children and seven grandchildren. They are members of The Cowboy Church of Apache-Elgin, where Jim serves as an elder, and they co-chair the Missions Committee. Jean plays flute in the Praise band. They also volunteer at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.