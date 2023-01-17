The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will host a Players Showcase from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Cameron University Recital Hall, 2800 W. Gore in Lawton.

The showcase is a chance for any classical musicians in the area to be considered for a place on the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s roster of professional musicians. Since LPO is a small orchestra, which does not provide salaried positions, its musicians are drawn from a roster of vetted players based on individual availability and the requirements of each concert in the orchestra’s season. Typically, the orchestra’s concerts range from 55 to 75 musicians. Players added to the roster will remain on it as long as they are available and interested.