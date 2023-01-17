The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will host a Players Showcase from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Cameron University Recital Hall, 2800 W. Gore in Lawton.
The showcase is a chance for any classical musicians in the area to be considered for a place on the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s roster of professional musicians. Since LPO is a small orchestra, which does not provide salaried positions, its musicians are drawn from a roster of vetted players based on individual availability and the requirements of each concert in the orchestra’s season. Typically, the orchestra’s concerts range from 55 to 75 musicians. Players added to the roster will remain on it as long as they are available and interested.
Each showcase slot will be approximately three to five minutes long. Musicians are encouraged to prepare an unaccompanied solo piece and up to three orchestral excerpts, to give a good idea of musical fluency. Any interested, classically-trained musicians in the area are encouraged to participate. The showcase will be held privately in the Cameron Recital Hall with Lawton Philharmonic Music Director Jon Kalbfleisch and Personnel Director Arthur Busby.
The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is a professional, unionized orchestra in affiliation with the American Federation of Musicians (AFM). All musicians are compensated at a standard rate, reimbursed for travel, and have a percentage of their earnings paid into the AFM Pension Fund.
Deadline for sign-up is Feb. 11. Musicians interested in being part of the showcase must contact Executive Director Patty Neuwirth at 580-531-5043 or at lawtonphil3647@sbcglobal.net to arrange a time slot.
Musicians must email a resume highlighting their music background and include a mailing address, email, phone and the instruments on which they will perform.