Lawton pastor Joe Williams Sr. will hold a book signing Saturday for his newest book, “Prayer and Praise: My Stress Relievers”.
The signing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Salt Cellar, 3801 Cache Road.
Williams is founder and pastor of True Love Apostolic Faith Church in Lawton. His new book reminds us that we have many tests and trials, according to a press release.
“Prayer and praise are the only thing that will give us a peace of mind and joy. Through this book, I hope you will be reminded of the lessons many of us were taught as children. There is power in prayer and praise. As you read this book, I pray you be encouraged and empowered. If you do not routinely practice prayer, I hope this book inspires, encourage, and motivates you to start a prayer life. For those who have allowed the fiery embers of prayer to diminish or be extinguished. I pray that your prayer life will be sparked, reawakened and revived,” he said in a press release.
Williams is the author of “The Impact of the Holy Spirit on Mortal Man”, “The Holy Ghost is your One-Way Ticket to Heaven”, “Just Be Happy and Enjoy Life”, “Understanding God’s Pastors” and “Behave Yourself the Holy Ghost is More Than a Jump and a Shout”. He is the co-author of “Love is Keeping Us Together”.
Before becoming pastor, Williams was a member of the United States Army. Upon retirement from military service, he was employed as a counselor for Lawton Public Schools.