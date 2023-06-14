The Lawton Constitution received the Sequoyah award, the highest honor given to a newspaper, at the recent Oklahoma Press Association banquet. At left is Scott Rains, reporter, and David Stringer, publisher.
The Lawton Constitution was recognized as the best newspaper in the state in its division during the Oklahoma Press Association banquet last week.
The Constitution received the Sequoyah award in Division 1 for the second time in three years.
“No one who works here ever thinks about something like this when we write a story, design an ad or take a photo,” said David Stringer, publisher. But it’s gratifying to know that others, that do what you do, recognize the effort you’ve put in and say ‘good job.’ Every single person in this building plays a role in helping us be successful. From the front desk to the carriers who deliver papers in the middle of the night. We have a talented group of individuals. Getting recognized like this is very special.”
The Constitution also won first place in News Content, Layout and Design, Advertising, Editorial Writing, Sales Promotion, and Community Leadership. It placed third in Sports Coverage.
In individual awards, Scott Rains placed first in News Story for a story about Native American boarding schools, third place in Feature Story for a story about a man’s Christmas lights display, second place for a photo essay on a regatta in Medicine Park and first place in News Photography.
Sonya Bilovecky and Dee Ann Patterson placed first in Front Page Design.
David Stringer, publisher, placed first in Column Writing. Stringer also was named the 2022 ONG Editorial Sweepstakes winner for an editorial on student loans.
Belinda Darnell and Kayla Durham placed first in Large Ad Space. Debbie Sinderson and Toni Wilson placed third in Large Ad Space and second in Small Ad Space.
New Lawton Constitution Sports writer Sam Hutchens placed second in Sports Story in the College News Media category for his work on The O’Colly at Stillwater. He also placed first in In-Depth Reporting for a story he wrote for the Guthrie News Leader as summer intern last year. He placed second in News Story for a profile on a former Guthrie coach.
The Constitution’s magazine, The 580 Monthly, received second place in Magazine Contest.