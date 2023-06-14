Newspaper wins awards

The Lawton Constitution received the Sequoyah award, the highest honor given to a newspaper, at the recent Oklahoma Press Association banquet. At left is Scott Rains, reporter, and David Stringer, publisher.

 Photo courtesy OPA

The Lawton Constitution was recognized as the best newspaper in the state in its division during the Oklahoma Press Association banquet last week.

The Constitution received the Sequoyah award in Division 1 for the second time in three years.

